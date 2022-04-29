Sussex Community Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Community Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 78% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 23.

Across England there were 11,320 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 276 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 15%.