Two more deaths recorded in Lewes

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Lewes.
A total of 298 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 296 a week previously.
They were among 23,419 deaths recorded across the South East.
The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lewes.
A total of 158,188 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 157,338 last week.