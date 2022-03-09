119 further coronavirus cases in Rother

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rother increased by 119 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 21,735 cases had been confirmed in Rother when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 8 (Tuesday), up from 21,616 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Rother, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 22,473 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,863.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 61,713 over the period, to 19,307,014.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rother.

The dashboard shows 366 people had died in the area by March 8 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means the total number of deaths in the past week has been revised down by one.

They were among 20,748 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Rother have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,847 people had received a booster or third dose by March 7 (Monday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 74,567 people (85%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.