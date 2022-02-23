66 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Rother

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rother increased by 66 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 20,799 cases had been confirmed in Rother when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 23 (Wednesday), up from 20,733 on Tuesday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Rother, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 21,505 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,201.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,235 over the period, to 18,734,683.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rother.

The dashboard shows 365 people had died in the area by February 23 (Wednesday) – up from 364 on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 20,559 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Rother have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,601 people had received a booster or third dose by February 22 (Tuesday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 74,268 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.