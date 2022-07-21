Crime on the rise in Rother, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Rother, official police records reveal.
Sussex Police recorded 5,231 offences in Rother in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 2% compared to the previous year, when there were 5,115.
However, at 54.1 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 255 were sexual offences – an increase of 20% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 2,020 to 2,212 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 18%, from 683 incidents to 806.
Theft offences fell by 9%, with 1,149 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 11.9 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Rother included:
255 sexual offences, a rise of 20%2,212 violent offences, a rise of 10%699 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 3%141 drug offences, down 16%57 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, a decrease of four579 public order offences, up 3%1,149 theft offences, down 9%806 stalking and harassment offences, up 18%