Food hygiene ratings given to eight Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hayden Coffee Shop And Restaurant at 108 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Cafe Martini and Takeaway at 3 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Cafe at Hub On Rye Hill, Kiln Drive, Rye Foreign, East Sussex; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at The Strand, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Standard Inn at 40 The Mint, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Battle Organic Cider at 35a High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on January 27
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Zippos Kebabs & Pizzas at Stafford Stores, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on February 3
• Rated 3: China Garden Takeaway at 75 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 17