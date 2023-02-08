Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings given to eight Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Hayden Coffee Shop And Restaurant at 108 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 3

    • Rated 5: Cafe Martini and Takeaway at 3 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: The Cafe at Hub On Rye Hill, Kiln Drive, Rye Foreign, East Sussex; rated on January 24

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Ship Inn at The Strand, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 2

    • Rated 5: The Standard Inn at 40 The Mint, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 2

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Battle Organic Cider at 35a High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on January 27

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Zippos Kebabs & Pizzas at Stafford Stores, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on February 3

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 3: China Garden Takeaway at 75 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 17