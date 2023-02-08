Food hygiene ratings given to eight Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hayden Coffee Shop And Restaurant at 108 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Cafe Martini and Takeaway at 3 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: The Cafe at Hub On Rye Hill, Kiln Drive, Rye Foreign, East Sussex; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ship Inn at The Strand, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Standard Inn at 40 The Mint, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Battle Organic Cider at 35a High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on January 27

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Zippos Kebabs & Pizzas at Stafford Stores, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on February 3

