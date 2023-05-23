Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Route 1066 Cafe at Route 1066 Cafe Johns Cross Road, Johns Cross, East Sussex; rated on May 17

    • Rated 4: The Old Grain Store at The Old Grain Store The Strand, Rye, East Sussex; rated on April 28

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at Red Lion Brede Hill, Brede, East Sussex; rated on May 19

    • Rated 5: The Oak at Great Escape Rye Road, Rye Foreign, East Sussex; rated on May 15

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Bexhill Fried Chicken at 60 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on May 12

    • Rated 5: Ben's Fish Bar at Stafford Stores Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on February 3