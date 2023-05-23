Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Route 1066 Cafe at Route 1066 Cafe Johns Cross Road, Johns Cross, East Sussex; rated on May 17

• Rated 4: The Old Grain Store at The Old Grain Store The Strand, Rye, East Sussex; rated on April 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at Red Lion Brede Hill, Brede, East Sussex; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: The Oak at Great Escape Rye Road, Rye Foreign, East Sussex; rated on May 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bexhill Fried Chicken at 60 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on May 12