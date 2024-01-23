Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Royal Sovereign, a pub, bar or nightclub at Royal Sovereign 15 Sea Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.
And The Market Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on January 17.