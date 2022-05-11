Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Fig, at 2 High Street, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 6.
And Lime Wharf Cafe, at Cafe, Riverside Cottage, Station Road, Northiam was also given a score of five on May 4.
It means that of Rother's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.