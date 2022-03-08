Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Hoof, at 35 The Mint, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 3.

And Moccz Limited t/a Marco's, at 6 High Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on March 3.