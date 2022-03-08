Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Hoof, at 35 The Mint, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 3.
And Moccz Limited t/a Marco's, at 6 High Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on March 3.
It means that of Rother's 199 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 150 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.