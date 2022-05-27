Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill Youth Centre, at Youth Centre, 10 Station Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

And Winchelsea Beach Cafe, at Beach Retreat, Pett Level Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex was also given a score of five on May 13.