Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bexhill Youth Centre, at Youth Centre, 10 Station Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And Winchelsea Beach Cafe, at Beach Retreat, Pett Level Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex was also given a score of five on May 13.
It means that of Rother's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.