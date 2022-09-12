Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Rose And Crown, a pub, bar or nightclub at Northiam Road, Beckley, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.
And Man Yee Fish, Chips & Chinese, a takeaway at 83 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 2.