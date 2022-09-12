Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:13 am

Rose And Crown, a pub, bar or nightclub at Northiam Road, Beckley, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.

And Man Yee Fish, Chips & Chinese, a takeaway at 83 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 2.