One more death recorded in Rother

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rother.

A total of 403 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 20 (Friday) – up from 402 on Thursday.

They were among 22,951 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 154,779 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 20 (Friday) – up from 154,699 on Thursday.