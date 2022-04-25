Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Coneyburrow Lane to Sandhurst Lane, Two way traffic signals for urgent manhole repair.

• A259, from midnight, April 20 to 11pm April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, portable signal works for UKPN.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road, junction New Road, portable signal works for Southern Water.

• A21, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to A265 Hurst Green, diversion Route for off network closure of A265 Station Road Hurst Green for East Sussex Highways.

• A259, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Skinners Roundabout to Kettle O' Fish Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for traffic light repairs.

• A259, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for lighting column repairs.

• A259, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, New England Lane junction, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Silver Hill to Merriments Lane, diversion route for off network closure of Bodiam Road Silverhill for East Sussex Highways.

• A259, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road to Marsh Road, temporary traffic signals for horticulture works.

• A259, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common roundabout to Combe Valley Way, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.