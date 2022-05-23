Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Dorset Road to Glyne Ascent, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 9.30am May 23 to 3.30pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Flimwell to A229 Merriments Lane Coopers Corner, diversion Route for off network closure of Hawkhurst Road for works by Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, B2095 to Brooklands road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 9.30am May 24 to 3.30pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Kippings Cross to Battle, temporary traffic signals for tree clearance works.

• A259, from 7pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Strand Quay Winchelsea Road Rye, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, New England Lane to Bluemans Lane, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Barnhorn Road Bexhill, lane closure for works by Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road to Sea Road, Rye, temporary traffic signals for litter picking.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Guldeford Lane eastbound and westbound, Hook Lane to Guldeford Lane corner, temporary traffic signals for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 9am June 6 to 5pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorne, Multi way signals for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, B2095 to Coneyburrow Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Hurst Green to Silverhill, temporary traffic signals for installation of new signs.