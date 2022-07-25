Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm July 27 to 11.59pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Bexhill Road to DeLa Warr roundabout, temporary traffic Lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8.30am to 4pm on July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex Highways works.

• A259, from 7am to 7pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Belle Hill to Sutherland Avenue, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.

• A259, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Church Lane to Butchers lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 9.30am August 1 to 3.30pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Hurst Green, Stop/Go traffic management for litter clearance on behalf of Rother District Council.

• A259, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to King Offa Way, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, London Road to Flimwell, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea road to Fishmarkey road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Westfield Lane to Kent Street, temporary traffic signals for litter picking on the verges.

• A21, from 9.30am August 8 to 3.30pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Hastings, Stop/Go traffic management for Litter clearance for Rother District Council.

• A21, from 10pm August 8 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Bluemans Lane to Moat Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT Openreach works.