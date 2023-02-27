Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 1.04pm February 24 to 11.59pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to King Offa Way, mobile lane closure for drainage works.

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9.30am February 28 to 3.30pm March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A259, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions London Road to Dorset Road, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Hastings, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Hurst Green, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 10am March 6 to 3.30pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Camber Road, Rye to Sea Road Winchelsea lane closure with traffic signals for inspection/survey.

• A21, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Bodiam Road to Silver Farm, traffic signals for structure maintenance.

• A259, from 8pm March 7 to 4am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm March 8 to 4am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Lamberhurst to Stone Cross, traffic signals for maintenance works.