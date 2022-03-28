Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8am March 28 to 11pm March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout Bexhill, lane closure for works by South East Water.

• A259, from 8pm March 28 to 5am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm March 30 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road Bexhill, portable signal works for South East Water.

• A259, from 8pm March 31 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 8am to 5pm on April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pelham Place to Kettle O'Fish Roundabout, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for electrical repairs.

• A259, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.