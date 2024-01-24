Road closures: almost two dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 12.59pm January 17 to 8pm January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Tanyards Lane Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water emergency works.

• A21, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am January 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 1.20pm January 16 to 8pm January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks emergency works.

• A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8am January 22 to 6pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell to Swiftsden, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 7pm January 23 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Hawkhurst Road to Flimwell, traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Ebdens Hill, traffic signals for barrier works.

• A21, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Johns Cross to Vinehall street, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Ferry Hill to Strand Hill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 9.30am January 29 to 3.30pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, temporary traffic lights for Park Holidays Ltd works.

• A259, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea road to South Undercliff, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions St Johns, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, South Undercliff, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brenzett to Camber, carriageway closure for maintenance works.