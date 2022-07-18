Road closures: eight for Rother drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 7am to 5pm on July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, diversion only for Filming in Rye.

• A259, from 11pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 northbound and southbound, Winchelsea to Sea Road, traffic signals for road marking works.

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Kent Street to Whydown Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT overhead works.

• A259, from 8pm July 27 to 11.59pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Bexhill Road to DeLa Warr roundabout, temporary traffic Lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8.30am to 4pm on July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex Highways works.

• A259, from 7am to 7pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Belle Hill to Sutherland Avenue, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.

• A21, from 9.30am August 1 to 3.30pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Hurst Green, Stop/Go traffic management for litter clearance on behalf of Rother District Council.