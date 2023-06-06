Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9am to 4pm on June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Icklesham, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Coopers Corner to Silverhill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8am June 7 to 6pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound and eastbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, SIlverhill to Johns Cross, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9am June 12 to 7pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Bexhill, traffic signals for footway repairs.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Silver Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from midnight, June 19 to 11.59pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whydown Hill, diversion only for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from midnight, June 19 to midnight, July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Crazy Lane and B2244, Temp two-way traffic signals for UK Power Networks Installation of new 11kv High Voltage cable.

• A259, from 9.30am June 19 to 3.30pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brett Drive to Dorset road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm June 19 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Coopers Corner to Hurst Green, traffic signals for carriageway works.