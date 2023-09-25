Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 9.05am September 22 to 11.59pm September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Sedlescombe, traffic signals for emergency works.

• A259, from 8am September 19 to 6pm September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for Electricity Network Company works.

• A259, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Guestling Green, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Ickelsham Koi to Buckswood School, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A21, from 9.30am September 28 to 3.30pm September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 4pm on October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Silverhill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broad Oak lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Monks Walk to Stocksgreen Farmhouse, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A259, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Knebworth Road to Broadoak Lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 9am October 9 to 11.59pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm October 9 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Sutherland Avenue to Warwick Road, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.