Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 1.10pm December 28 2023 to 11.59pm January 8 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Little Common Road, Bexhill, multi-way signals for emergency works by SGN.

• A21, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for Gigaclear works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Ickelsham, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Moat lane to junction road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, traffic signals for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, Multi-way traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 10am to 2pm on January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill , Footway only for Trooli works.

• A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea Lodge to Rectory Lane, traffic signals for grass cutting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 10pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Stonecrouch to Flimwell, slip road closure for sign works.