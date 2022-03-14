Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 9.25am March 10 to 11pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, London Road Hurst Green, Footway work for burst water main for South East Water.

• A21, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Silver Hill, temporary traffic signals for inspection and survey works.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7am March 14 to 7pm March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road Rye, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A21, from 9am to 3pm on March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Johns Cross, lane closure for white lining.

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for street lighting repairs.

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guldeford Road Rye, road closure for Trooli Ltd diversion Route via Military Road and B2080 Brenzett local authority Network.

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Sandhurst Lane to Little Common roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm March 16 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Skinners Roundabout to Keetle o' Fish Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for street lighting repairs.

• A21, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, John's Cross Roundabout to Ebden's Hill, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local Authority network, A229, A268, A28.

• A259, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable traffic signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Woodman Green Road Whatlington, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 8am March 28 to 11pm March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout Bexhill, lane closure for works by South East Water.