Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Vinehall Road Robertsbridge, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Seddlescombe to Baldslow, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 7pm June 20 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic signals for surface repairs.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Seddlescombe to Baldslow, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm June 29 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Bluemans Lane to Moat Lane, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm June 29 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm to 11.59pm on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell Crossroads to Cross Keys, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to Belle Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Green Lane to Coneyburrow Lane, temporary traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, Wish Street to Harbour Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A21, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, New England Lane to Bluemans Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A259, from 7pm July 8 to 7am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, at Kettle of Fish roundabout, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Crazy Lane to new England Lane, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Little Common road to Marsh View Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.