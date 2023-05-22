Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 7am May 16 to 7pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7am May 11 to 6pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, approach to A2036 roundabout, Lane gain closure for 3rd party works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Watermill Lane to Laurel Lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common Road, Lane closure for South East Water works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

• A259, from 9am to 4pm on May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Icklesham, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, B2090 and Whatlington Road, temporary traffic signals for tree works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Hurst Green southbound, temporary traffic signals for Aztech Group South East.

• A21, from 9am to 5pm on May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell to Coopers Corner, diversion only for McCarthy and Stone works.

• A259, from 8am May 30 to 6pm June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Barnhorn Old road to Old Marsh road, Footway closure for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 8am May 31 to 6pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Broadoak Lane to Robin Hill, Lane closure for Lightning Fibre works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad