Road closures: nine for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 10.30pm September 18 to 5pm September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions B2182 to B2098, temporary traffic Lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both Directions Skinners Roundabout (A268) to Old London Road (B2093), carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8am September 26 to 5pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from 9.30am September 27 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Both directions B2089 and Park Lane, two-way TTL's for tree removal on behalf of UKPN and living forest.

• A259, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, White Hall avenue to Little Common roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common road to Combe Valley Way, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broadoak lane, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Station Road to Coopers Corner, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Johns Cross, lane closure for maintenance works.