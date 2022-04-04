Road closures: seven for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pelham Place to Kettle O'Fish Roundabout, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for electrical repairs.

• A259, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 8am to 5pm on April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, and southbound, Hurst Green to Coopers Corner, carriageway closure for carriageway works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 9.30am April 18 to 3.30pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 northbound and southbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Rother District Council.