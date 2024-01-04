Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bentley's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on December 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.