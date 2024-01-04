BREAKING

Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bentley's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on December 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.