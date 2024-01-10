Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Route 1066 Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Route 1066 Cafe Johns Cross Road, Johns Cross, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.