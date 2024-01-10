BREAKING

Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Route 1066 Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Route 1066 Cafe Johns Cross Road, Johns Cross, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.