Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Michelle's Dream, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 99 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.