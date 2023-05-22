Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
Sweet Tooth Bexhill-on-Sea Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.