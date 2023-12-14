Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Khanz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 65 Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.