Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Marino's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.