Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mowgli Indian Bistro & Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.