Rother road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Rother's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

    A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

    A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

    A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

    And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 8am May 30 to 6pm June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Barnhorn Old road to Old Marsh road, Footway closure for Lightning Fibre works.

    A259, from 8am May 31 to 6pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Broadoak Lane to Robin Hill, Lane closure for Lightning Fibre works.

    A21, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Marley lane, traffic signals for sign works.

    A259, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Dorset Road to Chantry Lane, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, SIlverhill to Johns Cross, traffic signals for electrical works.

    A259, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A259, from 9am June 12 to 7pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

    A259, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Bexhill, traffic signals for footway repairs.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.