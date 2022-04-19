Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 9.30am April 18 to 3.30pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 northbound and southbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Rother District Council.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Kent Street Battle, portable signals for tree removal works for Foxhill Tree Services.

• A259, from 7pm April 19 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Strand Quay Winchelsea Road Rye, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 7pm April 19 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from midnight, April 20 to 11pm April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, portable signal works for UKPN.

• A259, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road, junction New Road, portable signal works for Southern Water.

• A21, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to A265 Hurst Green, diversion Route for off network closure of A265 Station Road Hurst Green for East Sussex Highways.

• A259, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Skinners Roundabout to Kettle O' Fish Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for traffic light repairs.

• A259, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common to Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for lighting column repairs.