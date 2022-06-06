Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 9am June 6 to 5pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorne, Multi way signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Hurst Green to Silverhill, temporary traffic signals for installation of new signs.

• A259, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, B2095 to Coneyburrow Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Vinehall Road Robertsbridge, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham, carriageway closure for road marking works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn Road eastbound and westbound, Howards Crescent, temporary traffic signal for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm June 16 to 7am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, Wish Street to Harbour Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A21, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, New England Lane to Bluemans Lane, temporary traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 7pm June 20 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic signals for surface repairs.