Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to Belle Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Green Lane to Coneyburrow Lane, temporary traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, Wish Street to Harbour Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A21, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, New England Lane to Bluemans Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A29 eastbound, Little Common Road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7pm July 8 to 7am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, at Kettle of Fish roundabout, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Crazy Lane to new England Lane, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Little Common road to Marsh View Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A21, from 1am to 9am on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Johns Cross Road northbound and southbound, at George Hill, temporary traffic signals for telecoms work.

• A259, from midnight, July 19 to 11.59pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Road Bexhill, temporary traffic signals at Broadoak Lane for UK Power networks.