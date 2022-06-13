Rother road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Vinehall Road Robertsbridge, portable signal works for Openreach.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn Road eastbound and westbound, Howards Crescent, temporary traffic signal for BT works.

• A259, from 9.30am June 14 to 4.30pm June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, at Camber Road to Brookland, temporary traffic signals for BT.

• A259, from 8pm June 16 to 7am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, Wish Street to Harbour Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A21, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, New England Lane to Bluemans Lane, temporary traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 7pm June 20 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic signals for surface repairs.

• A21, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Seddlescombe to Baldslow, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.