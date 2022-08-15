Rother road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A21, from 7pm August 16 to 7am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Silver Hill to Park Lane, diversion for East Sussex.

• A259, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea road to Strand Quay, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Coopers Corner to Hurst Green, temporary traffic Lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm August 22 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 10pm August 22 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell to Robertsbridge, carriageway closure for maintenance works.