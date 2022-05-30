Rother road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Guldeford Lane eastbound and westbound, Hook Lane to Guldeford Lane corner, temporary traffic signals for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Hurst Green northbound and southbound, Station Road to Silverhill, temporary traffic lights for Southeast Water reinstatement work.

• A259, from 9am June 6 to 5pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorne, Multi way signals for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, B2095 to Coneyburrow Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Hurst Green to Silverhill, temporary traffic signals for installation of new signs.

• A21, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Vinehall Road Robertsbridge, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham, carriageway closure for road marking works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn Road eastbound and westbound, Howards Crescent, temporary traffic signal for BT works.