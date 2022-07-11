Rother road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7pm July 8 to 7am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, at Kettle of Fish roundabout, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A21, from 1am to 9am on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Johns Cross Road northbound and southbound, at George Hill, temporary traffic signals for telecoms work.

• A259, from midnight, July 19 to 11.59pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Road Bexhill, temporary traffic signals at Broadoak Lane for UK Power networks.

• A259, from 7am to 5pm on July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, diversion only for Filming in Rye.

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Kent Street to Whydown Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT overhead works.