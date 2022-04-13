Three more deaths recorded in Rother

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rother.

Due to a delay in receiving data from one source, the number of deaths recorded across England yesterday is likely to be lower than the actual total.

The UK coronavirus dashboard shows 388 people had died in Rother by April 12 – up from 385 on Monday.

They were among 21,896 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 148,080 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 12 – up from 147,840 on Monday.