Two more deaths recorded in Rother

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rother.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:25 pm

A total of 401 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 399 on Monday.

They were among 22,778 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 153,676 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 153,404 on Monday.