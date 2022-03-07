442 further coronavirus cases in Wealden

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Wealden increased by 442 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 38,904 cases had been confirmed in Wealden when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 7 (Monday), up from 38,462 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Wealden, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 23,907 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,783.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 126,120 over the period, to 19,245,301.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Wealden.

The dashboard shows 419 people had died in the area by March 7 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 20,717 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wealden.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Wealden have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 105,207 people had received a booster or third dose by March 6 (Sunday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 124,549 people (85%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.