Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cuckoo Shack Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Priory Court Farm, Sayerland Lane, Polegate, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And Snack Attack, a takeaway at 40 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was given a score of three on August 23.