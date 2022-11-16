Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Smugglers Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Pevensey, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And The Singing Kettle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Waterloo Square, Alfriston, East Sussex was also given a score of four on October 25.