Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Horse & Groom, at The Horse And Groom 1 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.
And Heathfield Tavern, at Heathfield Tavern Station Road, Heathfield, East Sussex was given a score of three on November 6.
It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 85 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.