BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Horse & Groom, at The Horse And Groom 1 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Heathfield Tavern, at Heathfield Tavern Station Road, Heathfield, East Sussex was given a score of three on November 6.

It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 85 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice