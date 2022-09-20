Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Six Bells at High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Badgers Corner at Hellingly Hospital, The Drive, Hellingly, East Sussex; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Costa at Broadway Chambers, The Broadway, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on September 6

• Rated 4: South East Mart Cafe at The Market, Market Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on August 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Alma Arms at The Alma, Framfield Road, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Coopers Arms at Coopers Lane, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Hop Yard Brewing Co at The Yard, Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on June 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: